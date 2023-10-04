‘Ambedkar Reading Sessions’ at KBR Park to foster anti-caste awareness

The endeavour intends to reshape lush green spaces into hubs of education, fostering unity among a range of communities.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 4 October 23

Hyderabad: In an effort to challenge caste-based prejudice, the newly found community, Babasaheb Ambedkar Reading Circle in Hyderabad is organising ‘Ambedkar Reading Sessions, at Kasu Brahmananda Reddy Park in Jubilee Hills.

Started by Hyderabad-based software employer Niyut in mid-May this year, the initiative inspired by Bengaluru’s Babasaheb Cubbon Reads is a silent reading session where people can read the works of Ambedkar and other anti-caste writers like Jotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule, Periyar, and others quietly.

Coming from a Dalit community himself, Niyut asserts that community-based learning gives collective learning and knowledge so that the community can thrive and flourish together.

“Community with the fraternity is the antithesis of casteism. BARC Hyderabad is an attempt to discuss neglected issues of Dalit, Bahujans, Adivasis, and other marginalized communities through the lens of gender and history and shaping the discourse that gives and acts as a powerful voice for the communities,” he says.

Since the launch of BARC Hyderabad, the community has hosted various events, including documentary screenings, book readings, and discussions. Starting with online sessions, the community is now planning to hold at least one offline reading session each month, and either a book reading or a screening event.

Open to people from all walks of life, participants are required to bring their own books related to anti-caste topics. And a mat. One can check out the event updates at the official Instagram account of BARC Hyderabad.