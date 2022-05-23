Ambika Gupta shares her experience of designing Aadhi and Nikki’s wedding

Hyderabad: Celebrity wedding designer and founder of The A-Cube Project, Ambika Gupta is known for designing destination weddings across the world and for her events for celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal. She is in news now for designing the nuptials of actors Aadhi Pinisetty and Nikki Galrani who got married on May 18, surrounded by their loved ones.

Speaking of how she designed their wedding, she says, “They were both very specific about their preferences but were sweet and kind enough to be open to my suggestions and invested a lot of trust in the design team. It was fun to see them stressing over the questionnaire we gave them. Everything they told us in some way helped us design the themes.”

The evolution of the design process was based on a healthy exchange of ideas and the team expressed the bride and groom’s personalities through colors in all the events. “We work like architects and interior designers and we are very process-driven. We blueprint every idea to the last detail. We also are very careful about the choice of lighting and how it interacts with colors, outfits, and cameras and we make sure that every design accent is personalised so that the couple feels connected to it,” says Ambika, adding that they had different themes for each ceremony.

The Haldi ceremony was Amaltas, which is also known as the ‘The Golden Shower Tree’ of India, to indicate the abundant blessings. For Mehndi, Ambika channeled the couple’s love for Bali and for the wedding and reception, the theme was ‘The White Blossom’ to signify the purity of love, peace, divinity, and seamless infinity.

Elaborating on the wedding, she says, “We blended flowers and elements like Kaliras to represent Nikki’s Sindhi heritage and traditional south- Indian flowers like tuberoses and white lotus to represent Aadhi’s Telugu roots. It turned out to be a dreamy, all-white Telugu wedding but it represented the best of both Aadhi and Nikki.”

The actors who have worked together in films like ‘Maragadha Naanayam’ and ‘Yagavarayinum Naa Kaakha’ connected with Ambika through a mutual friend.