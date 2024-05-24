Ameenpur NGO rescues jackals from well in Maharashtra

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 10:05 AM

Sangareddy: Animal Warriors Conservation Society (AWCS), an Ameenpur-based NGO, traveled all the way to a village on the Maharashtra-Telangana border to rescue a couple of jackals that accidentally slipped into a dry agriculture well.

The team led by a woman member of the AWCS, Santoshi, traveled 350 km on Thursday. The team had received a call from villagers on Wednesday, on the day when the jackals fell in the well. The team was on their way back to Hyderabad after participating in another rescue operation in Karimnagar district.

After receiving the call, they went to the Telangana-Maharashtra border. The jackals were found in the well on the outskirts of Shapur village. Santoshi got down into the well with a cage and safely captured both the jackals in the cage and pulled them up. Since they were healthy, they were released into the wild with the help of local forest officials later. Members of AWCS, Ganesh, Arun and Ramesh were also part of the rescue team.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Santoshi said there was no way left to climb up for the Jackals because the open well was protected with cement rings. The team has won accolades for their effort. Founder of AWCS Pradeep Nair has called upon citizens to call their helpline number 96978 87888 if animals, and birds are struck or trapped anywhere. He has said that his team would reach the place within hours.