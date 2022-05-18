American Brew Crafts launches Blockbuster beer in a can

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:37 PM, Wed - 18 May 22

Hyderabad: American Brew Crafts has announced the launch of the BlockBuster beer in a can which comes in both Lager and Strong variants.

The can will accentuate the experience of social interactions, parties, travel, and events by offering convenience and ease of consumption, a press release said. The new can will be available in stores across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Pondicherry, and Andaman.

“With this launch, we are looking at offering ease of consumption and storage to our customers.” said Satya Siva Athi, Director of American Brew Crafts. Added Nagendra Tayi, Chief Executive Officer, American Brew Crafts, “Blockbuster offers a unique taste and fizz and is fast emerging as one of the leading brands in the sector.”

