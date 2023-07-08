Amid soaring prices, McDonald’s drops tomatoes from its menu in most of its stores

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Amid the nationwide surge in the prices of tomatoes, fast-food chain McDonald’s has reportedly issued a notice stating that it would not be able to serve its products with tomatoes due to “seasonal issues” in procurement.

A social media user named Aditya Saha shared an image on Twitter showing a notice put up by a McDonald’s store in Delhi. “Mcdonald’s, Delhi put up this notice! Even Mcdonald’s cannot afford tomatoes now! (sic),” the caption read.

🚨Mcdonalds,Delhi put up this notice! Even Mcdonalds cannot afford tomatoes now!😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cn1LkoQruf — Aditya Shah (@AdityaD_Shah) July 7, 2023

Meanwhile, the McDonald’s India – North and East spokesperson reportedly said “As a brand committed to the highest standards of food quality and safety, we use ingredients only after rigorous food quality and safety checks. However, due to seasonal issues and despite our best efforts, we are not able to procure tomatoes that pass our world-class, stringent quality checks. Hence, we are constrained to serve tomatoes in our menu items at some of our restaurants.”

The brand, however, has not cited the high price of the vegetable as the reason for the lack of tomatoes on its menu. It further reassures that it is a temporary issue and they are looking for possible solutions to bring back tomatoes to their menus soon.

Soon after the news was announced, many netizens took to social media to express their views. “Mixed thoughts, as there’s not one McD burger I can think of that should have tomatoes (sic),” said a user. “If aloo prices go up, what would McD sell? (sic),” questioned another user.

The prices of both local and hybrid varieties of tomatoes have significantly risen in the country. Prices of tomatoes in Hyderabad are around Rs 120-150 per kg. Previously, tomatoes were sold at Rs 35-45 per kg in the city.