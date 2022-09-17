Amit Shah calls PM Modi ‘most beloved leader’ on birthday

By ANI Published: Updated On - 10:07 AM, Sat - 17 September 22

New Delhi: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him the “most beloved leader” and lauded his efforts in making impossible tasks possible with his “India-first” thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor.

Taking to Twitter, the Home Minister said, “Happy birthday to the most beloved leader of the country and the inspiration of all of us, Prime Minister @narendramodi ji”.

“I pray to God for his good health and long life,” said Shah in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The Home Minister, who is in Hyderabad to kick off the celebrations of Hyderabad Liberation Day and participate in a ‘Sewa karyakram’ organised there to celebrate PM Modi’s birthday, further said, “Modi ji has made impossible tasks possible with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor”.

“With the parallel coordination of welfare of poor, good governance, development, national security and historical reforms, Narendra Modi ji has fulfilled his resolve on the ground by placing Mother Bharati at the highest position once again. This has been possible only because of his decisive leadership and the unwavering faith of people in that leadership,” Shah said.

“The life of Narendra Modiji, the creator of a safe, strong and self-reliant new India, symbolises service and dedication. For the first time after independence, Modiji has instilled a sense of hope and faith in crores of poor by giving them their rights. Today, every section of the country is standing with Modiji like a rock,” he added.

Calling PM Modi the “conductor of Indian culture”, Shah said he has worked to take the country forward in every field by connecting it to its original roots.

“New India has emerged as a world power under the vision and leadership of Modiji. Modiji has made his mark as a global leader, who is respected by the whole world,” he said further.

The Home Minister expressed his sentiments for the PM as he turned 72. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started various programmes under “Seva Pakhwada” across the country from September 17 to October 2 to mark his birthday.

PM Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat’s Vadnagar, a small and nondescript town in the Mehsana district of north Gujarat.

On the occasion, Shah also took part in an event in Hyderabad to kick off Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations and is scheduled to distribute equipment to Divyangs, later in the day, in the ‘Sewa karyakram’ organised in the city to celebrate the PM’s birthday.

During his day-long visit to Hyderabad, the Home Minister will also distribute toilet cleaning machines in government schools and community hostels during the celebrations.