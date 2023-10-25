Amit Shah to grace Dikshanth Parade in Hyderabad

The Dikshanth Parade of the 75 RR batch will be held at SVPNPA here with union Home Minister, Amit Shah as the Chief Guest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:37 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Of the 175 pass officers who would complete their training, 20 are foreign officers belonging to neighbouring countries and remaining are IPS officers trainee. In all, there are 34 women IPS officer trainee in the 75 RR batch. Among foreign officer trainees, six officers are from Bhutan, five from Maldives, five from Nepal and four from Mauritius Police.

The officers had gone through the 45 weeks first phase training program at the SVPNPA after completing their 15 week foundation course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.

Further the candidates will undergo four week attachment with Parliament, various Central Police Organizations, Central Armed Police Force and Army followed by 29 weeks of District Practical Training.

The candidates were taught subjects like Criminal Procedure Code, Indian Penal Code and Special Laws, Indian Evidence Act, Investigation, Forensics, Information and Communication Technology, Attitudes, Ethics and Human Rights, Criminology and Police Management in India.

Training in jungle operations with Greyhound units, advanced weapons and explosives at the Central School of Weapons and Tactics, Election bandobast and related aspects, rock climbing and other adventure activities at Indo Tibet Border Police, left wing extremism affected areas familiarity with Central Reserve Police Force and one week attachment with Army were part of it.

The curriculum also included interviewing and interrogation, VIP Security, cybercrime investigation, module of attitudes, media management module, court craft and mock trail. maritime security module, riot control simulation, fire safety drill etc.

SVPNPA Director A.S Rajan said the training was emphasised on the importance of attitudinal training, ethics and human rights which are needed in the changing world for officer trainees. “We have changed the methodology of teaching and training to prepare the young officers to the modern day requirements on the field like white collar offences, cybercrime etc,” he said.

Details of Trophy/ Cup Winners of IPS officers training of 75 RR:

* Anushtha Kalia – IPS Association Sword of Honour for the best Outdoor Probationer.

* Kailash Limbu – The BSF Trophy for Proficiency in Outdoor Subjects.

* Simran Bhardwaj – Director SVP NPA Trophy for Best Lady Probationer in Outdoor Training.

* Antriksh Jain – The Tank Cup for Equitation.

* Isha Singh – The Manipur Cup of Law.

* Akshay Pramad Sabadra – National Crime Record Bureau Trophy for Computer Studies.

– Batch Profile 75 RR:

* Men – 123

* Women – 32

– Age Profile

* Below 25 years: 9

* Between 25-28 years: 80

* Above 28 years – 66

– Education background:

* Engineering – 102

* Arts – 17

* Commerce – 10

* Law – 3

* MBBS – 9

* Science – 12

* Others – 2