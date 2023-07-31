Amit Shah to introduce National Capital Territory Of Delhi (Amendment) Bill In Lok Sabha tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

By ANI Published Date - 09:19 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be introducing the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha tomorrow.

The bill would be replacing May 19 ordinance that proposed to take away control of the bureaucracy from the Delhi government.

This ordinance neutralized a Supreme Court decision that gave the elected regime superintendence over “services.”

The introduction of this bill will increase the tension between the opposition parties especially the Aam Aadmi Party which has rallied against this ordinance for months now and the Centre.