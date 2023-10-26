Friday, Oct 27, 2023
By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:03 PM, Thu - 26 October 23
Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Khakee’ set for a sequel after 20 years

Hyderabad: Rajkumar Santoshi’s hit flick ‘Khakee’ is set to have a sequel after almost 20 years. The original film, released in 2004, was a big success with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles.

In an interview with News18, actor-filmmaker Aryeman Ramsay, whose late father produced the original film, confirmed this news.

Aryeman also mentioned that he has a basic storyline in mind, and the shooting for the film will start next year. Interestingly, the sequel will pick up from where the original film left off.

