Hyderabad: Sculpture exhibition at State Gallery of Art from May 4 to 13

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: The State Gallery of Art in Jubilee Hills is hosting a unique ‘Solo Sculpture Exhibition’ themed around animals, featuring the works of artist Sree Harsha Katuri, from May 4 to 13.

Featuring 16 sculptures crafted in fibre and one iron scrap piece, the exhibition showcases the innovative use of cutting-edge 3D printing technology in the creation process. Each sculpture represents a blend of natural elegance and human creativity, inviting viewers to contemplate the intricate relationship between art, technology, and nature.

Visitors, including art enthusiasts, technology aficionados, and nature lovers, are invited to immerse themselves in this extraordinary display of creativity and innovation.

The exhibition was inaugurated on Saturday in the presence of film director and producer Tammareddy Bharadwaj along with Mamidi Harikrishna, the Director of Language and Cultural Department of Telangana, Music director Mahit Narayan, actor Sravan Raghavendra, and others.