Amrabad Tiger Reserve officials felicitate donors on International Tiger Day

The reserve officials felicitated a few donors, who had contributed through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Mannanur.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 July 2024, 09:39 PM

Hyderabad: In recognition of the support extended by different companies in tiger conservation, Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) as part of International Tiger Day celebrations felicitated a few donors, who had contributed through their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at Mannanur.

Under the CSR activities, many works, including installation of solar powered bore wells, forest clinic, patrolling vehicle, rescue van, fire blowers, water tankers, supply of shoes to the frontline staff, supply of camera traps and others were taken up by the ATR officials.

Accordingly, a total of 31 members from 11 different firms participated in the felicitation programme. Representatives from HyTICOS, ICICI Foundation, Apollo Total Health, Nirmaan Organisation, Rural Development Trust, The Prosperiti Homes Private Limited, The Switcheko Sustainability, ELIMA, United Way of Hyderabad, Bhumika Women’s Collective, Community Development Foundation attended the event.

Rohit Gopidi, DFO Nagarkurnool lauded the efforts of donors and stressed on further scope for their participation in tiger protection and conservation. He said the support in installation of camera traps, speed sensors, provision of firefighting equipment, besides basic amenities to the frontline staff and relocation of villages was need of the hour.

“These firms positively responded to our proposals and they reaffirmed their commitment towards conservation of Amrabad Tiger Reserve” Rohit Gopidi said in a press release.