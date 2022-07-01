Amreli fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Padmanabhan-trained Amreli appeals most in a small field of six runners in the Juvenile Sprinters’ Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.

False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Don’s Den 1, Ozark 2, Apollo Light 3

2. Inyouwebelieve 1, Stormy Ocean 2, Silver Canyon 3

3. Bellator 1, The Bawaji 2, Taimur 3

4. Amreli 1, O Hansini 2, Ballerina 3

5. Silvarius 1, Pissarro 2, Success 3

6. Polished Girl 1, La Reina 2, Yukan 3

7. Red Lucifer 1, Altair 2, Port Of Beauty 3

Day’s Best: Polished Girl.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.