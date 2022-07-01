Amreli fancied for Bengaluru feature

Bengaluru: The Padmanabhan-trained Amreli appeals most in a small field of six runners in the Juvenile Sprinters’ Million (Grade-III) 1200 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Don’s Den 1, Ozark 2, Apollo Light 3
2. Inyouwebelieve 1, Stormy Ocean 2, Silver Canyon 3
3. Bellator 1, The Bawaji 2, Taimur 3
4. Amreli 1, O Hansini 2, Ballerina 3
5. Silvarius 1, Pissarro 2, Success 3
6. Polished Girl 1, La Reina 2, Yukan 3
7. Red Lucifer 1, Altair 2, Port Of Beauty 3
Day’s Best: Polished Girl.
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.