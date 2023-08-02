Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announces MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the launch of MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced the launch of MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science. Offered by the Amrita Mind Brain Center, the innovative course amalgamates ancient Yoga practices with cutting-edge insights from cognitive science, providing students with a unique platform for their academic and career pursuits.

The MSc in Yoga and Cognitive Science has been crafted to explore the intricate connections between the mind, body, and consciousness, fostering a profound understanding of human behavior and cognition, a press release said.

The four-semester curriculum encompasses a diverse range of unique and cutting-edge subjects, including the study of Yoga philosophy and practices, the impact of Sanskrit language on cognition, human anatomy and physiology, and cognitive science and neuroscience, it said.

Candidates eligible for the programme should possess a bachelor’s degree in any science discipline. While prior knowledge in Yoga, Neuroscience, or Computer Science is preferred, it is not mandatory. For more information about the program or to apply online, visit the official website of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham https://www.amrita.edu/.