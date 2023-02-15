| Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Announces Admissions Into Its Online Course Essence Of Hinduism

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announces admissions into its online course ‘Essence of Hinduism’

The four-week, self-paced online certification course will cover the foundations of Sanatana Dharma

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:43 PM, Wed - 15 February 23

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced admissions to its sixth batch of the online course ‘Essence of Hinduism’.

The four-week, self-paced online certification course will cover the foundations of Sanatana Dharma. Lectures by prominent scholars will offer students deep insights into the t

exts, traditions, philosophical schools, and worldviews of Hinduism. Students can access course materials, including video, reading materials, and recording of live sessions.

The course fee is Rs 950 and anyone with a passion to learn Hinduism and have a working knowledge in English can enroll in the programme through https://aoap.amrita.edu/gateway/index/index?ekey=EoH. The last date to enroll and make payment is February 20.