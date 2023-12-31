Hyderabad: Free yoga and meditation classes at JVR Park

Operated by the Heartfulness Institute which is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the morning classes at 6.30 am are free of cost for everyone

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: Promoting physical and mental wellbeing, a Yoga and meditation center has recently opened its doors inside the lush green Jalagam Vengala Rao (JVR) Park in Banjara Hills. Boasting modern amenities and a serene ambiance, the facility is designed to cater to individuals of all ages and fitness levels.

Operated by the Heartfulness Institute which is located on the outskirts of Hyderabad, the morning classes at 6.30 am are free of cost for everyone. Apart from the regular morning walkers, others are also enrolling in the classes.

Also Read IMA reports rise in upper respiratory tract infections in Telangana

The centre was inaugurated by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose. The duo also took part in its maiden class, where the Mayor suggested conducting evening sessions to engage more walkers in the park.

Apart from the Yoga and meditation center, the Heartfulness Institute adopted Jalagam Vengal Rao Park to enhance its beauty and vegetation. Along with planting herbal and medicinal garden plants, aromatic, pollinator, and other native plants were also sowed in coordination with GHMC.

To make JVR Park one of the best in the twin cities, officials have undertaken several other developmental works including laying new walking tracks and installing street lights. The pond in its premises will also be cleaned and adorned with aquatic plants and LED lighting.