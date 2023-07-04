Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham launches online meditation course

The 12-week online meditation programme by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham provides participants with valuable insights into managing stress.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham announced the launch of an online meditation course, ‘Mastery Over Mind’. The 12-week online meditation programme provides participants with valuable insights into managing stress, enhancing mental well-being, and achieving inner peace and harmony through the practice of meditation.

The course by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham consists of three modules, with live interaction sessions and quizzes conducted by experienced mentors after each module, according to a press release.

Participants will have access to numerous tools and guided meditation practices that will help them manage stress, enhance mental well-being, and foster a greater sense of happiness and compassion, it said. The registration is open and interested individuals can reserve their spot by visiting https://www.amrita.edu/program/online-meditation-course-in-mastery-over-mind