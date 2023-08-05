An Unique Initiative Cleans Trash In Bansilalpet Stepwell | Gandipet Welfare Society | Secunderabad

Published Date - 06:51 PM, Sat - 5 August 23

Hyderabad: The Bansilalpet Stepwell had turned into a dump yard over decades. With the help of the Telangana State government, Kalpana Ramesh of The Rainwater Project restored this historic stepwell last year. This place is a self-sustaining tourism model and is today among the most visited places in the city. First, the well was restored using crowdfunding. The entry tickets now help manage the place.

