Hyderabad sizzles at 43°C

The districts too experienced extreme weather with temperatures as high as 43.5°C

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad experienced intense heat on Friday, with temperatures soaring to as high as 43 degrees Celsius in certain areas. For most of the day, city streets were deserted as people sought refuge from the scorching sun.

Commuters could be seen shielding their heads with helmets, caps, and other protective gear to avoid direct exposure to the heat. Roadside stalls offering watermelon slices and refreshing coconut water witnessed a surge in customers as residents clamoured for relief from the oppressive weather.

Mallapur recorded 43 degrees Celsius, marking it as one of the hottest days the city has experienced recently. The city found itself engulfed in the grip of relentless heat, with temperatures rising across various neighbourhoods.

Data from the Telangana State Development Planning Society at 4 pm revealed several locations surpassing the 42 degrees Celsius mark. Areas such as Quthbullapur (42.7 degree Celsius), Cherlapally (42.6 degree Celsius), Langar Houz (42.6 degree Celsius), Sarooragar, Uppal, Banjara Hills, Bansilalpet, Asifnagar, and Miyapur all reported scorching temperatures.

The hot weather conditions were not limited to Hyderabad alone for districts in Telangana also experienced extreme weather conditions. Suryapet, Nalgonda, Rajanna Sircilla, Nalgonda, and Jagtial recorded temperatures as high as 43.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a heatwave alert has been issued for Saturday in districts such as Adilabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Mancherial.

Glimmer of relief likely

After experiencing abovenormal temperatures, there’s a glimmer of relief on the horizon for Hyderabad residents as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad predicts a drop in maximum temperatures starting next week. According to IMD-Hyderabad Scientist Dr A Shravani, “On Saturday, the mercury could touch 40 degrees Celsius, while on Sunday it could hover between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius. However, from April 8 onwards, there will be a noticeable drop in temperatures across the city, accompanied by cloudy skies for three to four days.” Districts including Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, and Nizamabad are expected to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds next week. However, the likelihood of rain in Hyderabad remains low. Dr Shravani mentioned that the city is expected to have only cloudy skies with a chance of light rainfall.