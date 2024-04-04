Water Board to set up vertical water treatment plants in Hyderabad

So far, three locations have been finalized — Gandipet, Kokapet, and Puppalaguda. Each of these vertical plants will be able to treat three MLD of water, adding nine MLD of fresh water supply in the area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 10:56 PM

Hyderabad: In a bid to avoid water woes in the western part of the city in the future, the Water Board will soon set up multiple vertical water treatment plants.

To be constructed on the conduit of Gandipet Lake, these facilities will treat excess water supplied from the Himayatsagar and Osmansagar reservoirs. Managing Director Sudarshan Reddy on Wednesday inspected the sites where these plants could potentially come up.

The demand for water tankers has increased because of the depleting underground water levels in areas within the ORR, he said, adding that additional filling stations will be arranged so that tankers could be made available round the clock.