Hyderabad woman featured in UN Women publication

The publication which was a part of their International Women's Day celebrations put a spotlight on women in India who worked on sustainable and creative solutions.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: City-based water conservationist Kalpana Ramesh has been featured in a coffee table book curated by the UN Women.

Kalpana is founder of The Rainwater Project and is actively involved in conserving water bodies in the State.

She was also the driving force behind the restoration of the Bansilalpet Stepwell in Secunderabad and many others.