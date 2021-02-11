Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda starrer ‘Liger’ to hit theaters on Sept 9

“Roaring and raring to go! Get ready to experience #Liger as it gears up for a worldwide theatrical release on 9th September 2021, in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed”

Mumbai: Mark your calendars as the makers of the much-anticipated Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday starrer film ‘Liger’ have announced its worldwide theatrical release on September 9.

The romantic sports film will be released in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The makers of the film, Dharma Productions took to their official social media account to announce the release date and wrote, “Roaring and raring to go! Get ready to experience #Liger as it gears up for a worldwide theatrical release on 9th September 2021, in 5 languages – Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed”

The ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame, Vijay Deverakonda also shared the news through his official Twitter account by sharing the official poster of the film. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “The Date is set. India – we are coming! September 9, 2021. #LIGER#SaalaCrossbreed#PuriJagannadh”

On Wednesday, the ‘My Name Is Khan’ filmmaker, Karan Johar hopped on to Twitter and shared that the movie will see a theatrical release.

Earlier, Johar, who has co-produced the project, shared the poster on January 18, and wrote, “Presenting LIGER, starring the ruler of big screens and hearts – Vijay Deverakonda and the fiery Ananya Panday.”

The poster shows Deverakonda in a boxer’s avatar, while the faces of a lion and a tiger can be seen in the background.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film will also feature Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, among others. It has been co-produced by Charmme Kaur along with the director’s production house Puri Connects.

Ananya, who had started her career with Karan’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, was last seen in ‘Khaali Peeli’ opposite Ishaan Khatter. Apart from ‘Liger’, Ananya will also be seen in Shakun Batra’s next directorial, alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.