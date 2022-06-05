Ananya Pandey jives to ‘Saami Saami’; Rashmika impressed

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Hyderabad: If there’s someone who knows how to have fun it is Bollywood’s rising star, Ananya Pandey. The ‘Liger’ actor, who calls herself a “serial chiller” in her Instagram bio, was seen letting her hair down after the IIFA Awards that she’s attending in Abu Dhabi.

Ananya and her counterpart Sara Ali Khan got dolled up for the event in the same hotel room. In what one can call the after-party shenanigans, Sara went behind the lens to shoot Ananya grooving to the hit song ‘Saami Saami’ from the superhit film ‘Pushpa’.

In the viral video, Ananya can be seen mimicking Rashmika Mandanna’s signature steps from the song. Dressed in a comfy tee and flared pants, the ‘Geharaiyaan’ actor is seen having a ball of a time. Sara shared the clip on her Instagram Stories and mentioned ‘Pushpa’s lead stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika. “It’s fun time,” wrote Ananya as she re-posted the story.

Rashmika was clearly impressed with Ananya’s moves as she shared the video on her stories and wrote, “The cutest.”

This year, IIFA was held in Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena, of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island on June 2, 3, and 4. Some of the biggest stars from the Bollywood industry attended the event.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/stories/rashmika_mandanna/2853691465281129557/

