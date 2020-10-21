Andhra announces Rs 5L ex-gratia for rain victims’ kin

As many as 19 people died in the recent rain related incidents, out of which 14 families have already received the ex-gratia, even as Reddy instructed the district collectors to clear the balance

By | Published: 12:14 am

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday instructed the concerned officials to provide an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the people who died in the recent rain related incidents.

As many as 19 people died in the recent rain related incidents, out of which 14 families have already received the ex-gratia, even as Reddy instructed the district collectors to clear the balance.

The Chief Minister held a video conference with the district collectors and joint collectors on Tuesday and told them to be compassionate towards the people who suffered a lot due to the torrential downpour.

He adviced them to act in a humanitarian way, providing financial assistance and basic food supplies, including 25 kg rice, 1 kg each oil, red gram, onions and potatoes.

Reddy directed the officials to hand out Rs 500 to every person departing a relief camp.

Meanwhile, he directed the joint collectors to submit crop damage enumeration reports by October 31.

According to the CM, the state government is providing input subsidy in the same season while kharif subsidy will be given along with the second spell of YSR Rythu Bharosa.

A total subsidy of Rs 145 crore will be credited on October 27 for the months of June, July, August and September, including the horticulture crops.

Reddy also instructed the district collectors to visit village and ward secretariats twice a week along with the joint collectors and other district officials.

With respect to the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, Reddy directed officials to keep a target of utilising Rs 10 crore material components in a week in every Assembly constituency.

He told them to take up the construction work of village and ward secretariats, RBKs, YSR health clinics, milk cooling units, and anganwadi centres, upon whose completion, Reddy promised an additional Rs 5 crore worth works.

The CM also instructed the officials to create awareness in farmers about electricity meters for farm connections meant to enhance the supply of quality power.

“The farmers will not be burdened with the introduction of direct benefit transfer (DBT) of free power subsidy, but will bring in more transparency and accountability into the system,” he said.

“In order to provide free power to the farmers on a long term basis, the state government is setting up a 10,000 MW solar plant at low cost and high sustainability,” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .