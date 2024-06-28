Teacher dies after falling off bike in Nirmal

Vatoli Naveen, a 32-year-old private school teacher dies on the spot when he fell off a motorbike he was riding at Thimmapur in Bhainsa mandal on Thursday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:22 PM

Nirmal: A 32-year-old private school teacher died on the spot when he fell off a motorbike he was riding at Thimmapur in Bhainsa mandal on Thursday night.

Bhainsa Sub-Inspector K Srikanth said that Vatoli Naveen from Wanalpahad village sustained fatal head injuries when he fell down from the two-wheeler when he applied brakes to avoid collision against an oncoming vehicle, resulting in instantaneous death for him. He was coming back to the village after dropping his colleague at the time of the mishap.

Ramya Krishna, the wife of the teacher lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered. Investigations were taken up.