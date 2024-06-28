Nirmal Collector instructs officials to provide quality education to students

Collector Abhilasha Abhinav paid a surprise visit to a government High School (Girls) at Somarwarpet here on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 07:43 PM

Collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspects a government school at Somavarpet in Nirmal on Friday .

Nirmal: Collector Abhilasha Abhinav directed the officials to provide quality education and better facilities to the students studying in government schools. She paid a surprise visit to a Government High School (Girls) at Somarwarpet here on Friday.

Abhilasha inspected the surroundings of the school and advised teachers to remove the weeds. She stressed the need to keep premises clean. She then inspected the mid-day meal programme and had a meal along with the students. She found out about the quality of food by speaking to the students. She inspected records of the school including attendance registers.

Speaking on this occasion, the Collector instructed the officials to provide better facilities in government schools as opposed to private ones. She stated that students would be able to study diligently only if the environment was good and quality education was provided. She asked every student to study hard and stand in high positions in life and bring recognition to the school and parents.

She also directed the staff to visit the Anganwadi center and provide eggs, milk and nutritious food to the children every day without fail. She advised to maintain cleanliness in the center and monitor the weight of each child according to their height.

Later, as part of the program at Amma Adarsha School, she asked the authorities about the works like drinking water, toilets, minor and major repairs, latrines for girls, electrification, etc.

District Educational Officer A Ravinder Reddy, teachers and staffers of the education department were present.