Officials caught misappropriating laddus, pulihora at Basar temple

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 June 2024, 08:13 PM

Nirmal: Officials of the endowment department were caught by locals when they were allegedly misappropriating ‘laddus’ and ‘pulihora’ on the premises of Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar on Friday.

Executive Officer of the temple Vijayarama Rao told pressmen that some officials were found to be fraudulently recording data of sales relating to laddus and pulihora. He stated that locals caught the officials when they were selling them at the counters after entering a quantity of laddus and pulihora less than they received in records of a kitchen. He added that an inquiry would be initiated into the swindling of dishes.

The locals demanded the higher officials to take action against the officials by probing into the incident. They suspected that similar irregularities were being committed in selling Abhisekam laddu and other holy dishes at the temple. They wanted the officials to lay a focus on the wrongdoings of the employees of the shrine.

While the cost of laddus weighing was Rs 25, a sachet of pulihora is sold for Rs 20.