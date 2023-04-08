Andhra Pradesh: 15 hour darshan for common pilgrims says TTD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:16 PM, Sat - 8 April 23

Tirupati: In view of the huge rush of common pilgrims in Tirumala, TTD has decided to cancel VIP breaks and extend darshan hours. TTD Executive Officer A. V. Dharma Reddy said that the TTD has decided to give top priority to common pilgrims by giving them 15 hours of daily darshan and reserving 85 percent of the available accommodation at Tirumala.

On Friday’s ‘Dial Your EO’ program at Annamayya Bhavanam in Tirumala, one of the callers suggested reducing VIP breaks and increasing darshan hours for common pilgrims. In reply, EO said that in the 18 hours of darshan, three hours will be provided to VIPs and the remaining 15 hours to common pilgrims.

The TTD board has decided to reduce VIP referrals, Rs 300, SRIVANI, virtual seva, and tourist tickets until July 15, starting from April 15 to provide extra darshan hours to common devotees due to the summer rush. The EO further said that 85% of the accommodation, 7,400 rooms, and four PACs will be available for common pilgrims.

