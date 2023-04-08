Andhra Pradesh: 39 IPS Officers Transferred

Andhra Pradesh Government issued orders to transfer 39 IPS officers. Detailed list inside
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders to transfer 39 IPS officers. Earlier, the government transferred 54 IAS officers on a large scale. The Chief Secretary CS Jawahar Reddy released two JI while transferring 39 IPS officers.
Following details of the officers transferred in AP:
1. GVG Ashok Kumar – DIG, Eluru Range
2. G. Pala Raju – IG, Guntur Range
3. RN Ammi Reddy – DIG, Anantapuram Range
4. M. Ravi Prakash – DIG, Seb
5. B. Raja Kumari-APSP DIG
6. Sarvashrestha Tripathi – Admin DIG, DGP Office
7. Koya Praveen – DIG, Greyhounds
8. Shanka Brata Bagchi – Additional DG, Law and Order
9. Ravi Shankar Ayyanar – Additional DG Vigilance and Enforcement
10. Atul Singh – Chairman of the Police Recruitment Board. Additional responsibilities as APSP Additional DG
11. Manish Kumar Sinha – Directed to report to GAD
12. CH. Srikanth – CID, IG
13. P.Venkatrami Reddy – Full additional responsibilities as MD, Police Housing Corporation
New SPs for 11 districts
1. CM Trivikram Verma – Visakhapatnam City Commissioner
2. Vikrant Patil – Parvathipuram Manyam SP
3. Vasan Vidya Sagar Naidu – Law and Order DCP, Visakha City
4. Garud Sumit Sunil – SP, SIB
5. Tuhin Sinha – SP, Alluri District
6. S. Satish Kumar – Kakinada District SP
7. M. Rabindranath Babu -GAD
8. KV Murali Krishna – Anakapalli District SP
9. Gautami Shali – APSP 16th Battalion Commandant
10. CH. Sudhir Kumar Reddy – East Godavari District SP
11. P. Sridhar – Konaseema District SP
12. D. Mary Prashanthi – Eluru District SP
13. Rahul Dev Sharma – APSP 5th Battalion Commandant
14. Tirumaleshwar Reddy – Nellore District SP
15. CH Vijayarao -APSP 3rd Battalion Commandant
16. R. Gangadhar Rao – Annamaiya District SP
17. V. Harshavardhan Raju – CID SP
18. K.Srinivasa Rao – Anantapuram SP
19. Fakirappa – CID SP
20. SV Madhav Reddy – Satya Sai District SP
21. Rahul Dev Singh – Vijayawada Railway SP
22. G. Krishna Kant – Kurnool SP.
23. Siddard Kaushal – Octopus sp.
24. Ajitha Vejendla – Vijayawada DCP (Jaggaiyapet)
25. P. Jagadish – APSP 14th Battalion Commandant
26. Bindu Madhav Garikapati – Gray Hounds Sp