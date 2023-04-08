Andhra Pradesh: 39 IPS Officers Transferred

Andhra Pradesh Government issued orders to transfer 39 IPS officers. Detailed list inside

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:43 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Government has issued orders to transfer 39 IPS officers. Earlier, the government transferred 54 IAS officers on a large scale. The Chief Secretary CS Jawahar Reddy released two JI while transferring 39 IPS officers.

Following details of the officers transferred in AP:

1. GVG Ashok Kumar – DIG, Eluru Range

2. G. Pala Raju – IG, Guntur Range

3. RN Ammi Reddy – DIG, Anantapuram Range

4. M. Ravi Prakash – DIG, Seb

5. B. Raja Kumari-APSP DIG

6. Sarvashrestha Tripathi – Admin DIG, DGP Office

7. Koya Praveen – DIG, Greyhounds

8. Shanka Brata Bagchi – Additional DG, Law and Order

9. Ravi Shankar Ayyanar – Additional DG Vigilance and Enforcement

10. Atul Singh – Chairman of the Police Recruitment Board. Additional responsibilities as APSP Additional DG

11. Manish Kumar Sinha – Directed to report to GAD

12. CH. Srikanth – CID, IG

13. P.Venkatrami Reddy – Full additional responsibilities as MD, Police Housing Corporation

New SPs for 11 districts

1. CM Trivikram Verma – Visakhapatnam City Commissioner

2. Vikrant Patil – Parvathipuram Manyam SP

3. Vasan Vidya Sagar Naidu – Law and Order DCP, Visakha City

4. Garud Sumit Sunil – SP, SIB

5. Tuhin Sinha – SP, Alluri District

6. S. Satish Kumar – Kakinada District SP

7. M. Rabindranath Babu -GAD

8. KV Murali Krishna – Anakapalli District SP

9. Gautami Shali – APSP 16th Battalion Commandant

10. CH. Sudhir Kumar Reddy – East Godavari District SP

11. P. Sridhar – Konaseema District SP

12. D. Mary Prashanthi – Eluru District SP

13. Rahul Dev Sharma – APSP 5th Battalion Commandant

14. Tirumaleshwar Reddy – Nellore District SP

15. CH Vijayarao -APSP 3rd Battalion Commandant

16. R. Gangadhar Rao – Annamaiya District SP

17. V. Harshavardhan Raju – CID SP

18. K.Srinivasa Rao – Anantapuram SP

19. Fakirappa – CID SP

20. SV Madhav Reddy – Satya Sai District SP

21. Rahul Dev Singh – Vijayawada Railway SP

22. G. Krishna Kant – Kurnool SP.

23. Siddard Kaushal – Octopus sp.

24. Ajitha Vejendla – Vijayawada DCP (Jaggaiyapet)

25. P. Jagadish – APSP 14th Battalion Commandant

26. Bindu Madhav Garikapati – Gray Hounds Sp

