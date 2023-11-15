Andhra Pradesh: Caste census on a pilot basis from Wednesday

The government will also organise round table meetings at the district and regional levels involving the leaders of the different caste associations to take their suggestions on the caste-based census.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:02 AM, Wed - 15 November 23

Vijayawada: After announcing to conduct a comprehensive caste census in the State from November 21, the government is set to begin the caste census in three village and two ward secretariats on an experimental basis for two days on Wednesday and Thursday.

The round table meetings at the district level will be held on Wednesday and Thursday, while the meetings at the regional level will be organised at five places. The regional level meetings will be held at Rajahmundry and Kurnool on November 17, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada on November 20, and at Tirupati on November 24.