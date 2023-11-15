Kadapa: Police arrest TDP leader B. Tech Ravi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 AM, Wed - 15 November 23

Kadapa: Police arrested former MLC and the Telugu Desam Party ‘s (TDP) Pulivendula constituency in-charge Mareddy Ravindranath Reddy, popularly known as B. Tech Ravi on Tuesday evening.

Though the police have remained tight-lipped on the arrest Ravi is believed to have been picked up pertaining to a case filed in Vallur police station over his alleged high-handed behaviour with the police during the visit of TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh earlier this year as part of his Yuva Galam padayatra.

Ravi is set to contest the ensuing Assembly elections on a TDP ticket against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Pulivendula. He has been actively touring the constituency ever since the party announced him as its candidate from Pulivendula.

Initially, Ravi was feared to have been frisked away by some unidentified men, causing tension among his family members and party leaders.

He was presented before the Kadapa magistrate and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, after which he was taken to the central jail.