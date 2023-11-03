Andhra Pradesh Cabinet gives green signal for caste census

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:43 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has given the green signal for caste census in the state. Informing this to media persons after the Cabinet meeting held here on Friday, Information minister Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna said that the survey on castes was being taken up after 92 years.

Other decisions of the Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy include the release of the welfare implementation calendar in November, disbursement of financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa, ownership rights to assigned lands, permission to civil supplies corporation to take loans, and approval for obtaining Rs.5,000 crore loans for procurement of paddy.

The Cabinet also reduced the duty on power to ferro alloys industries to six paise which places an additional burden of Rs.766 crore on the government.

It sanctioned Group 1 job to ace tennis player Saket Myneni and also approved the establishment of industries with an investment of Rs. 19,000 crores through the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), setting up skill development centres in 6,790 high schools in the state, and allotment of 100 acres of land for the National Law University in Kurnool.