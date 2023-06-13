Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister to distribute TIDCO houses on June 16

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:38 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will distribute Township and Infrastructure Development (TIDCO) houses in Gudivada to beneficiaries on June 16. AP TIDCO houses at Mallayapalem of Gudivada mandal will be available to the beneficiaries from June 16.

The Gudivada TIDCO housing layout stands as the largest housing development in the state, accommodating a total of 8,912 houses. This expansive project can provide housing for over 30,000 individuals.

The construction of these houses covers an area of 77.46 acres, with 32.04 acres awarded in 2008 and an additional 45.42 acres awarded in 2009.

The overall project cost amounts to Rs 720.28 crore, with the central government contributing Rs 133.36 crore, the state government contributing Rs 289.94 crore, and the beneficiaries contributing Rs 299.66 crore through upfront contributions and bank loans.