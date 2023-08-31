Andhra Pradesh: Fire erupts at shopping complex in Srisailam

Officials stated that approximately 15 shops within the complex were completely engulfed by the fire.

02:54 PM, Thu - 31 August 23

Nandyal: A fire broke out at a shopping complex at Srisailam in the Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Thursday.

Around 15 shops in the complex were gutted due to the fire, said officials.

On receiving the information, the firemen reached the spot and started rescue operations. Firefighters are still dousing the flames.

Officials estimate that the loss was around Rs 2 crore in this incident.

As per information, the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

Further details are awaited.

