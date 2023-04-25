Andhra Pradesh govt to release YSR Rythu Bharosa installment in May

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on agricultural, marketing, cooperation, and civil supplies departments on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:25 AM, Tue - 25 April 23

(File Photo)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered agriculture department officials to be prepared to distribute the YSR Rythu Bharosa installment in May for the eligible farmers before the kharif season starts, and to immediately pay the farmers the remaining Rs 33 crore due for the purchase of kharif paddy.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on agricultural, marketing, cooperation, and civil supplies departments on Monday.

He recommended that the distribution of fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides to farmers through Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) be carried out effectively and that the quantity should be increased every year, noting that there should also be a continuous watch on the operation of the CM app in order to provide enhanced services to the farmers.

He also instructed the officials to look into the potential of increasing prices for farmers while buying rabi paddy.