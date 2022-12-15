Andhra Pradesh: Nod for Rs.400 cr Eegalapenta-Srisailam ropeway project

This is part of the Parvatamala Pariyojan Project under which the Centre has decided to allocate funds for 26 ropeway projects in the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

This is part of the Parvatamala Pariyojan Project under which the Centre has decided to allocate funds for 26 ropeway projects in the country.

Amaravati: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has given the green signal for the Rs.400 crore ropeway project between Eegalapenta in Telangana and Srisailam.

This is part of the Parvatamala Pariyojan Project under which the Centre has decided to allocate funds for 26 ropeway projects in the country, according to Special Chief Secretary of AP Tourism Development Rajat Bhargava.

With a large number of devotees visiting the Srisailam temple, the ropeway project would help tourism development, he said.