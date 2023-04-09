Andhra Pradesh: Rare Earth Elements found in Anantapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:46 PM, Sun - 9 April 23

We discovered highly anomalous (enriched) Light Rare Earth Elements in whole-rock analysis, validating the minerals that contain these REEs, said NGRI senior principal scientist

Amaravati: CSIR – National Geophysical Research Institute we(NGRI) scientists found the presence of Light Rare Earth Elements (REE), key components in many electronic devices and various industrial applications such as medical technology, aerospace, and defence in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

NGRI senior principal scientist Dr. P V Sunder Raju said, “We discovered highly anomalous (enriched) Light Rare Earth Elements (La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Y, Nb, and Ta) in whole-rock analysis, validating the minerals that contain these REEs.

The manufacturing of permanent magnets is the primary and most significant use of REEs. Modern electronics, including those in smartphones, televisions, computers, cars, wind turbines, jet aircraft, and many more items, rely heavily on permanent magnets. REEs are frequently utilised in high-tech and “green” items due to their luminescent and catalytic properties, said Dr P V Suder Raju.

He further added, “Europe will need up to 26 times more rare earth metals in 2050 than it does today to achieve net zero. Because of digitalization, demand is also rising.”Deep drilling lasting longer than at least one kilometer will be done to figure out the consistency of REE presence at depth.

The REEs were discovered as part of a study funded by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-India) under the SHORE(Shallow subsurface imaging Of India for Resource Exploration) project.

