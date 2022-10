Andhra Pradesh: Record hundi collections at Tirumala temple

Published Date - 06:57 PM, Tue - 25 October 22

Tirumala: The Sri Venkateswaraswami temple here on Sunday recorded an all-time high of Rs.6.31 crore through offerings in the Hundi on the eve of Diwali festival.

According to reports, this is the highest amount for a single day in the history of the Tirumala temple. The previous best was Rs.6.28 crore in the year 2018 and the third best was said to be Rs.6.18 crore recorded in April this year.