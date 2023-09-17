Andhra Pradesh: Rowdy sheeter stabbed to death in West Godavari

According to police, Vijay, a rowdy sheeter, was brutally murdered on the road in Bhimavaram of the district while he was going home.
West Godavari: A rowdy sheeter was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in West Godavari district here, police said on Sunday.
“While he was going home on a two-wheeler, an unknown assailant came in a car and stabbed him indiscriminately, leaving him in a pool of blood,” West Godavari SP, Prakash said.
He said that the deceased was an accused in a murder case and there was a rowdy sheet filed against him. Police have registered a case into the matter and further information is awaited