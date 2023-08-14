Man stabbed to death at Madhapur

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:17 PM, Mon - 14 August 23

Hyderabad: A history sheeter was murdered by unknown persons at Madhapur on Sunday night. The body of Nadeem Hussain (30), a resident of Borabanda was found at a secluded place in Madhapur by some local people on Monday morning.

“Some persons killed him by stabbing him with sharp objects. He was previously involved in a murder case reported at Sanathnagar and we suspect his rivals had killed him,” said Madhapur Inspector, N Tirupathi.

A case is registered and investigation going on.