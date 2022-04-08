Andhra Pradesh temple canteen closed for cooking non-veg food

Published Date - 05:00 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Guntur: The canteen at the renowned Sri Malleswara Swamy Siva temple at Pedakakani in the district was closed on Friday in the wake of allegations that non-vegetarian food was cooked on the premises. Endowments department officials said that the canteen was seized and the licence of its organisers cancelled even while a probe was ordered into the incident.

It was said that the non-vegetarian food was cooked outside and a vehicle carrying it had entered the temple premises. A show cause notice was served on the organisers on Thursday and action would be initiated after the inquiry report was submitted to the government, they said, adding that they were not aware if non-Hindus were running the canteen.

Hindu organisations on Friday staged a dharna protesting against the incident in front of the of office of the temple’s executive officer and demanded action against those responsible for it.

