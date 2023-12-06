Andhra Pradesh: Trains cancelled due to rains, boulder fall

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: Due to heavy rains and boulder fall in the Tyada- Sivalingapuram section of the Kottavalasa- Kirandul line on Tuesday, train services were affected.

According to a railway release here on Wednesday, the alert loco pilot of a goods train stopped the train in the affected section to prevent mishaps due to falling boulders.

Responding swiftly, to clear the line, accident relief trains from Visakhapatnam, Korput, Araku were ordered.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair, Saurabh Prasad, along with senior officials from the division rushed to the site in the night itself. The rescue team, despite challenging weather conditions, cleared the boulders to restore train services. Collective efforts from various departments resulted in the restoration of goods train services in the affected section by 9:30 hrs.

Meanwhile, the train No. 08552 Kirandul-Visakhapatnam passenger special which arrived at Araku by the time of boulder fall was short terminated and Waltair Division organized three buses from Araku Station to Visakhapatnam for transporting 199 passengers of Train in view of track blockage near Tyada- Shivlingpuram due to boulder fall during heavy rains and gusty wind. Refunds were also arranged to the passengers who cancelled tickets from Araku.

The Commercial department of Waltair Division rose to the occasion and provided water, tea, biscuits, etc. to passengers of the train who were transported in buses from Araku Station to Visakhapatnam in view of track blockage due to boulder fall near Sivalingapuram.

However, due to continued rains in this section, the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul passenger trains remain cancelled from Wednesday to December 8.