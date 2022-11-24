Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP replaces 8 district presidents

Published Date - 06:41 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Tadepalli: The YSR Congress Party high command has changed the district presidents of eight districts.

The changes were effected following the Chief Minister and party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy warning at a recent review meeting on `Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme that those who were unable to meet the expectations would be replaced.

The party office on Thursday announced that Chandragiri MLA Chevirreddy Bhakser Reddy was appointed the coordinator of all the YSRCP affiliated divisions in the State. He will assist the party’s Sate coordinator and general secretary Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy.

YSRCP Regional Coordinators: Botsa Satyanarayana – Srikakulam, Parvathipuram and Alluri Sitharama Raju districts; YV Subba Reddy – Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli ; Pilli Subhash and PV Midhun Reddy – Kakinada, East and West Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru; and Marri Rajasekhar and Alla Ayodhya Ramireddy – Krishna, NTR and Guntur; Beeda Mastan Rao and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy – Palnadu, Bapatla and Prakasam; Balineni Srinivas Reddy – Nellore, Tirupati and YSR Kadapa districts; Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy – Annamayya, Chittoor, Anantapur, Sathyasai districts and Akepati Amarnath Reddy – Kurnool and Nandyala districts

YSRCP District Presidents: Srikakulam – Dharmana Krishnadas, Vizianagaram – Majji Srinivasa Rao, Parvathipuram Manyam – Parikshit Raju, Alluri Sitaramaraju – Kotagulla Bhagyalakshmi, Visakhapatnam – Panchkarla Ramesh Babu, Anakapalli – Karanam Dharmashree, Kakinada – Kurasala Kannababu, Konaseema – Ponnada Ventaka Satish Kumar, East Godavari – Jakkampudi Raja, West Godavari – Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju, Eluru – Alla Nani, Krishna – Perni Nani, NTR district – Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Guntur – Dokka Manikya Varaprasad, Bapatla – Mopidevi Venkataramana, Palnadu – Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, Prakasam – J Venkata Reddy, Nellore – Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Kurnool – B. Y. Ramaiah, Nandyal – Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Anantapur – Paila Narasimhaiah, Sri Satya Sai – Malagundla Sankaranarayana, YSR Kadapa – Kottamaddi Suresh Babu, Annamayya – Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Chittoor – K Narayana Swamy, and Tirupati – Nedurumalli Ramkumar Reddy.