Andhra University reaches milestone of filing over 100 patents for its inventions

Published Date - 06:45 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University has filed 119 patent applications. According to an AU release here on Tuesday, the university had published only 4 patents in 2017-18 and 3 in 2018-19 and 3 in 2019-20. But the real momentum for filing and publishing Patents from the University came from 2020-21 after the DPIIT-IPR Chair Centre for Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) was established and University IP policy was launched, a spokesman of AU said.

AU Vice-Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy said that Andhra University’s commendable achievement of surpassing 100 plus Patent filings and publication in a span of about 2 years and licensing a Patent from Biochemistry department to a Start-up for the first time in its 98 years history is a clear testament to the unwavering dedication and relentless commitment of its quality researchers, faculty, innovators and the IPR Team. “This remarkable milestone underscores the University’s vision of excellence in advancing knowledge and pushing the frontiers of research and innovation,” he noted.

Prof Hanumanthu Purushotham, DPIIT-IPR Chair Professor and Head of Centre for IPR, said that the University leadership had envisioned the importance of IPR in academia and initiated several innovative academic programs such as establishing the Centre for IPR, teaching IPR as a mandatory value added credit course to about 10,000 students at UG and PG level, and launching University IP policy. Organising various awareness programs and workshops on IPR had created a Buzz in the University IP and innovation ecosystem and reflected in filing over 119 patent applications, he observed.

Out of this about 70 percent of Patents are filed by male and 30 percent were filed by female researchers and faculty, he stated, and added that filing 100 patents is just a tip of the iceberg as the University has about 1500 research scholars with vast potential.

