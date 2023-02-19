Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran presents CMRF cheques to beneficiaries

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Telangana government would always support poor people by releasing funds through CMRF.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:20 PM, Sun - 19 February 23

Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran is handing over a CMRF cheque to a beneficiary in Andole of Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran presented Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) cheques worth Rs.5 lakh to 13 beneficiaries from his constituency on Sunday.

Hailing Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as a leader of the poor people, Kranthi Kiran said Rao would always come up with one scheme after another to help the poor and downtrodden in the State. The beneficiaries thanked the MLA and Chief Minister for their support.