Animal Trailer set for release on November 23

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:01 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Animal is the upcoming film featuring Ranbir Kapoor, directed and written by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, known for his film Arjun Reddy. The female lead in the film is portrayed by Rashmika Mandanna, and it is produced by T-Series.

Scheduled for release on December 1 in theaters across multiple languages, Animal has already unveiled its teaser, showcasing a captivating blend of action, romance, and intense emotions. Ranbir Kapoor takes on the role of a gangster, with Rashmika playing his wife and Anil Kapoor portraying his father. The film’s album, which includes three songs, has been well-received, with the track ‘Ney Verey’ standing out as the highlight.

With the release date just 10 days away, the anticipation builds as the makers prepare to launch the film’s trailer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga officially announced the trailer release date as November 23, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes picture of himself and Ranbir Kapoor.

