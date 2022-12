Anjani Kumar takes charge as DGP, calls on Chief Minister

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:17 PM, Sat - 31 December 22

Hyderabad: After assuming the charge of the Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar paid a courtesy call on Chief Minister, K.Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan, here on Saturday. He thanked the Chief Minister for the opportunity given to him to serve as the DGP.

Earlier in the day, Anjani Kumar took charge as the DGP from M.Mahender Reddy, who was accorded a warm send off by the State police.