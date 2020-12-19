Hyderabad CP pays tributes to cops who died of Covid

At a condolence meeting held at the Commissioner office on Friday and attended by families of the policemen, Commissioner recalled the selfless work of the policemen during the peak of the pandemic

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar paid tributes to 34 police officers who lost their lives fighting Covid-19 while performing their duties.

At a condolence meeting held at the Commissioner office on Friday and attended by families of the policemen, he recalled the selfless work of the policemen during the peak of the pandemic. A two minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

He also handed over a citation to the families. as a mark of remembrance of their supreme sacrifice in the discharge of their duties. He assured that all steps would be taken to ensure adequate assistance to the families of the policemen who lost their lives due to Covid-19.

