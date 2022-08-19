Annam, the warrior who broke all barriers featured in intermediate textbook

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Minister P Ajay Kumar felicitated a paralegal volunteer Dr. Annam Srinivasa Rao, whose life story is featured in an intermediate English textbook.

Khammam: A paralegal volunteer and noted social activist, Dr. Annam Srinivasa Rao of Khammam had a milestone achievement. The services he offered to the society, especially during the Covid-19 crisis, have been featured in the intermediate second year English textbook published by Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education recently. He is one of the very few in the State to get such an honour.

An account of his services is presented in a lesson titled ‘The warrior who broke all barriers’ as a tribute to his life dedicated to serving orphans, destitute, reuniting missing persons with families and performing last rites to abandoned dead bodies over the past many decades.

‘The very word Covid spreads dread worldwide. But Dr. Annam Srinivasa Rao of Khammam stands out as an exception. Putting his life at risk he served a large number of Covid patients in various ways’, the chapter reads.

‘His organisation-Annaam Seva Foundation- has redefined philanthropy… he continues his services undeterred by police cases, neighbour’s wrath and financial constraints. An admirable spirit indeed’, it adds.

Srinivasa Rao has long been known as a saviour of the destitute and orphans. He performed the last rites of hundreds of patients who died of Covid, even as the patient’s families shied away, in Hyderabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, Suryapet, Krishna and West Godavari districts.

In doing so he contracted Covid, recovered and continued the same. He also served many migrant labourers during the Corona pandemic and sent them to their native places. He treated and reunited numerous persons, who left homes in mentally unstable conditions, with their own.

“My only motto is – serving humans is serving god. I continue serving the needy, orphans and destitute as long as I am alive. I thank the Telangana government for recognising my services and including a lesson in the intermediate textbook” Srinivasa Rao told Telangana Today.

He also thanked all the individuals and officials for supporting him in his work. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a TRS leader and SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna and many prominent persons in the district congratulated and honoured him over his achievement.

“Srinivasa Rao is a great humanitarian. It is very heartening to see the State government decided to include his story in an intermediate English text book. It helps students, the future citizens of India, to know about him, get inspired by him and serve the society” Ajay Kumar said.