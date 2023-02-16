Anne-Marie and CKay to headline Vh1 Supersonic Mainstage Bengaluru

Hyderabad: Vh1 Supersonic is all set to flare its musical wave after 3 years! With a vast range of pop culture-defining experiences and performances, adding to the excitement, especially for the folks in Bengaluru is UK’s breakthrough pop star and ‘Psycho’ hitmaker Anne-Marie and Nigerian singer and ‘Love Nwantiti’ fame Chukwuka Ekweani aka CKay’s electrifying performances at India’s electronic city at Vh1 Supersonic Mainstage Bengaluru.

Both headliners, Anne-Marie and CKay, are performing in India for the very first time. Popular rapper Hanumankind, known for many of his chartbusters such as ‘Namma Stories’, ‘Bottle of MH’, ‘Catharsis’, ‘RANJ X Clifr’, the popular indie pop duo known for tracks like ‘Uno’, ‘Mutual’ and ‘Kampai’, known for his dynamic electronic music will be adding fuel to the overall vibe.

Commenting on her first solo performance in India, Anne-Marie said “I’m so excited to play for the first time ever at Vh1 Supersonic 2023. I CAN’T WAIT TO MEET YOU ALL. Finally playing in one of my favourite countries in the world ❤❤ (sic).”

Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, who has got the world humming and grooving on his most popular track ‘Love Nwantiti’, said, “This is going to be such a thrilling ride! India has always been on my list of places to perform. The fans here have shown so much love for my music and my work. I’m excited to perform for the first time and there’s nothing better than an incredible stage like Vh1 Supersonic 2023, the year of the firsts!”

