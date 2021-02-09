Annual Day: Kids popularise art forms

The event started with an auspicious lamp lighting ceremony along with the prayer. This was followed by the principal’s welcome address.

Delhi Public School, Nacharam organised Annual Day function for the students of class III and IV on a virtual platform with great zeal and enjoyment. The theme for the annual day was ‘Aeternus Expresssio – Eternal Expressions of India’.

The chief guest of the event was Mamidi Harikrishna, Director of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana while the guest of honour was Sridhar Chitoori, IAS. Chairman of DPS, Nacharam, Komaraiah, director Pallavi, principal Sunita Rao, headmistress Sirisha, Director of Operations Murali Krishna and all the other dignitaries were visibly impressed by the impeccable performance showcased by the students.

The beautiful depiction of the origin of the various forms of art, music and dance along with the diverse and distinct culture of India that varies from region to region, were gracefully portrayed by the students.

This was followed by the principal's welcome address. The headmistress of class III and IV read the annual report in which she made the audience aware of the various co-curricular and academic achievements of primary students during this pandemic period.

The programme was interwoven with musical elements to add symphony and melody to life. The programme had an overwhelming response from the audience who congratulated the entire team for their commitment in training the students and making this event a spectacular one.

